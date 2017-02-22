HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 600 ($7.48) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.48) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 480 ($5.98) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 650 ($8.10) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price objective on HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 520 ($6.48) to GBX 560 ($6.98) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a GBX 590 ($7.35) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 599.21 ($7.47).

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) opened at 672.10 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 392.37 and a 1-year high of GBX 715.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 680.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 624.21. The firm’s market cap is GBX 131.75 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from HSBC Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Marc Moses purchased 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £125,903.20 ($156,869.18). Also, insider Iain Mackay sold 87,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 652 ($8.12), for a total value of £567,892 ($707,565.41). Insiders have bought a total of 18,749 shares of company stock worth $12,635,578 over the last three months.

About HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through approximately four businesses, such as Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB).

