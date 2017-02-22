HSBC Holdings plc Analysts Give Danone SA (BN) a €67.00 Price Target

HSBC Holdings plc set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on Danone SA (EPA:BN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale set a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective on shares of Danone SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on shares of Danone SA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €64.00 ($68.09) price objective on shares of Danone SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on shares of Danone SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on shares of Danone SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.58 ($72.95).

Shares of Danone SA (EPA:BN) opened at 60.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of €37.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. Danone SA has a 12 month low of €57.66 and a 12 month high of €70.53.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/hsbc-holdings-plc-analysts-give-danone-sa-bn-a-67-00-price-target.html.

Danone SA Company Profile

Danone SA is engaged in holding directly or indirectly companies, and coordination of the main functions and activities. The Company operates through four segments: Fresh Dairy Products Division, Waters Division, Early Life Nutrition Division and Medical Nutrition Division. The Fresh Dairy Products Division is engaged in the production and distribution of yogurts, fermented dairy products and other fresh dairy specialties.

