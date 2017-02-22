Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.24) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Beaufort Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. FinnCap initiated coverage on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group PLC in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.36) price objective on the stock.

Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (LON:HOTC) opened at 255.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 272.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 247.30. Hotel Chocolat Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 148.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 313.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 288.02 million.

Hotel Chocolat Group PLC Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc is a chocolate company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and retailing of chocolate in the United Kingdom and overseas. The Company operates in three areas: the United Kingdom, Europe and Rest of World. The Company offers chocolates under the brand, Hotel Chocolat. The Company sells its chocolate direct to customers though subscription, online and its approximately 83 stores.

