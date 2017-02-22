Capital One Financial Corporation reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.88.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) opened at 4.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. The firm’s market cap is $166.96 million. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/hornbeck-offshore-services-hos-receives-equal-weight-rating-from-capital-one-financial-corporation.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services during the third quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services during the fourth quarter worth $505,000.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc provides marine transportation, subsea installation and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction and the United States military customers. The Company focuses on providing marine solutions for the deepwater and ultradeepwater energy industry in domestic and select foreign locations.

