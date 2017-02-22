Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.17. The company issued revenue guidance of growth of ~4.6% to ~$98.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.32 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) opened at 145.02 on Wednesday. Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.75 and a 12-month high of $145.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.59 and a 200-day moving average of $131.94. The stock has a market cap of $176.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm earned $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot, Inc. will post $6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

In other Home Depot, Inc. (The) news, Director Mark C. Vadon acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,307.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

