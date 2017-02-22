Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. BTIG Research currently has a $155.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HD. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Macquarie reissued a buy rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Vetr downgraded shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.26 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America Corp reissued a buy rating and issued a $128.72 price target (up from $127.67) on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot, Inc. (The) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.33.

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) opened at 145.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average is $131.94. Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.75 and a 52-week high of $145.65. The company has a market cap of $176.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The company earned $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Depot, Inc. will post $6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/home-depot-inc-the-hd-receives-buy-rating-from-btig-research.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

In related news, Director Mark C. Vadon acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,307.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 4.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 100,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 52.8% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 120,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,359,000 after buying an additional 41,547 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 2.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Patriot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 3.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot, Inc. (The)

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.