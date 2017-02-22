Hogg Robinson Group plc (LON:HRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.25) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.35% from the stock’s current price.

HRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Whitman Howard reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Hogg Robinson Group plc in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Hogg Robinson Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.10) price objective on shares of Hogg Robinson Group plc in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Hogg Robinson Group plc (LON:HRG) opened at 70.25 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 227.46 million. Hogg Robinson Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 59.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 70.01.

“Hogg Robinson Group plc (HRG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/hogg-robinson-group-plc-hrg-rating-reiterated-by-canaccord-genuity.html.

In other Hogg Robinson Group plc news, insider Ashley Hubka purchased 50,000 shares of Hogg Robinson Group plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £34,000 ($42,362.32).

Hogg Robinson Group plc Company Profile

Hogg Robinson Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is an international corporate services company, which provides cloud-based software to help clients in travel, expense, payments and data management. It has two core activities: Travel Management, which is analyzed into three geographic segments, including Fraedom Travel, and Technology, which includes the Fraedom Payments and Expense operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Hogg Robinson Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hogg Robinson Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.