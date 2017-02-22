Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) Bonds Drop 2.1% During Trading

An issue of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) debt fell 2.1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.875% coupon and will mature on October 15, 2020. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $96.50 and were trading at $97.28 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

HTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $33.00 target price on Hertz Global Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hertz Global Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hertz Global Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays PLC set a $31.00 target price on Hertz Global Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) traded down 0.25% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,753 shares. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $53.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings by 146.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 11,752,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,102,000 after buying an additional 978,144 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings by 171.8% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after buying an additional 1,039,896 shares during the last quarter. Passport Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings by 7,203.3% in the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 1,080,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hertz Global Holdings

Herc Holdings Inc, formerly Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is engaged principally in the business of renting and leasing of cars through its Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly brands, and equipment through its Hertz Equipment Rental brand. It operates through four segments: U.S.

