Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-2.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.40.

Several research firms recently commented on HT. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC set a $21.00 price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, FBR & Co dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) traded up 0.24% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,668 shares. The firm has a market cap of $885.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.28. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.56. The company earned $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.70 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post $2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,252.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 8,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $170,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,582.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates through investment in hotel properties segment. It invests in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington District of Columbia (DC), Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

