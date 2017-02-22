Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.17-7.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.25.

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) opened at 173.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.02. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.23 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.83 and its 200 day moving average is $158.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post $6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann reiterated a hold rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.01.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn bought 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.41 per share, with a total value of $151,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,039 shares in the company, valued at $308,724.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company’s segments include healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment aggregates its global dental, animal health and medical operating segments.

