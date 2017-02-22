Heineken NV (HEINY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Heineken NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heineken NV in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY) opened at 41.21 on Friday. Heineken NV has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68.

