Hecla Mining Company (HL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Hecla Mining Company from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.84 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining Company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hecla Mining Company from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.09.

Shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) opened at 6.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. Hecla Mining Company has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $7.64. The company’s market cap is $2.61 billion.

In related news, VP Dean Wa Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 295,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hecla Mining Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Hecla Mining Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 263,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Hecla Mining Company by 4.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 1,579,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining Company by 10.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company is engaged in discovering, acquiring, developing and producing silver, gold, lead and zinc. The Company and its subsidiaries provide precious and base metals to the United States and around the world. The Company produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates, which it markets to custom smelters and brokers, and unrefined bullion bars (dore) containing gold and silver at Greens Creek and Casa Berardi.

