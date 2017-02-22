HealthSouth Corporation (HLS) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.61-2.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion.

HLS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthSouth Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthSouth Corporation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of HealthSouth Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.78.

HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) opened at 42.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. HealthSouth Corporation has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $43.38.

HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. HealthSouth Corporation had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company earned $949.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. HealthSouth Corporation’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HealthSouth Corporation will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. HealthSouth Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

“HealthSouth Corporation (HLS) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/healthsouth-corporation-hls-issues-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

HealthSouth Corporation Company Profile

HealthSouth Corporation (HealthSouth) is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in over 30 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company’s segments include inpatient rehabilitation, and home health and hospice.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthSouth Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthSouth Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.