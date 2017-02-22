Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 15th

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) opened at 42.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $522.29 million, a PE ratio of 131.62 and a beta of 1.65. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company earned $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.08 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haynes International will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HAYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Haynes International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Haynes International news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mccarthy sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $71,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $178,652. Company insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc (Haynes) is a producer of nickel- and cobalt-based alloys in flat product forms, such as sheet, coil and plate forms. The Company also produces its products as seamless and welded tubulars, and in slab, bar, billet and wire forms. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing alloys, which are sold in the aerospace, chemical processing and industrial gas turbine industries.

