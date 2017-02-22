Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm earned $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.26%.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) opened at 22.95 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $484.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, major shareholder Pine Hill Associates, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $338,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet E. Taylor sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $49,985.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,105. 10.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,375,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after buying an additional 28,611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 583,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 59,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 414,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

“Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/haverty-furniture-companies-inc-hvt-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-08-eps.html.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc is a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company sells home furnishings in its retail stores and through its Website havertys.com. The Company has over 120 stores in approximately 20 states in the southern and Midwest regions with over 4.4 million square feet retail store space.

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.