Harsco Corporation (HSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) opened at 14.15 on Wednesday. Harsco Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.13 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSC shares. TheStreet raised Harsco Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Harsco Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Harsco Corporation from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harsco Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a provider of industrial services and engineered products serving global industries. The Company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial and Harsco Rail. Its Harsco Metals & Minerals segment is a provider of on-site, outsourced services to the metals industries across the world.

