Hammerson plc (HMSO) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities Ltd

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities Ltd in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 504 ($6.28) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HMSO. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 658 ($8.20) target price on shares of Hammerson plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Hammerson plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 612 ($7.63) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Hammerson plc from GBX 550 ($6.85) to GBX 570 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.48) target price on shares of Hammerson plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.34) target price on shares of Hammerson plc in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 599 ($7.46).

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) opened at 583.00 on Monday. Hammerson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 400.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 604.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 559.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 562.63. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.58 billion.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 13.90 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Hammerson plc’s previous dividend of $10.10. This represents a yield of 2.36%.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/hammerson-plc-hmso-rating-reiterated-by-numis-securities-ltd.html.

Hammerson plc Company Profile

Hammerson plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. The Company’s segments are United Kingdom (UK) and France. The Company’s properties include shopping centers, convenient retail parks and premium outlet villages.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.