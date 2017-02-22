Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America Corp raised Grupo Televisa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.60.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) opened at 23.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.22 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Televisa has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/grupo-televisa-s-a-tv-pt-set-at-30-00-by-credit-suisse-group.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 35.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 145.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 53.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a media company in the international entertainment business. The Company operates in four business segments: Content, Sky, Telecommunications, and Other Businesses. It operates four broadcast channels in Mexico City and has affiliated stations throughout the country. It produces pay-television channels with national and international feeds, throughout Latin America, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.