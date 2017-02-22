Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) PT Raised to $3.90 at Morgan Stanley

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $3.60 to $3.90 in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $4.80 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush set a $5.00 price target on shares of Groupon and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.04.

Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) opened at 4.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The stock’s market cap is $2.68 billion. Groupon has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The coupon company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Groupon had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post $0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/groupon-inc-grpn-pt-raised-to-3-90-at-morgan-stanley.html.

In other Groupon news, insider James Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 163,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 329.0% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 468,100 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,848 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 9.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,455 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 156.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 727,310 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 443,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces throughout the world that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which represents the United States and Canada; EMEA, which consists of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and international operations (Rest of World).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.