Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) Price Target Raised to $5.30 at Evercore ISI

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI to $5.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Groupon in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Groupon from $3.60 to $3.90 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) opened at 4.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.68 billion. Groupon has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company earned $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Groupon will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, insider James Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 163,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 35.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,379,661 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 363,003 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 9.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,190 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,272,685 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $91,887,000 after buying an additional 97,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at $655,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces throughout the world that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which represents the United States and Canada; EMEA, which consists of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and international operations (Rest of World).

