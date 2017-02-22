Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Groupon in a report issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Groupon’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business earned $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

“Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/groupon-inc-grpn-forecasted-to-earn-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-05-per-share.html.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRPN. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their price objective on Groupon from $4.80 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Groupon from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Groupon from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) opened at 4.74 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.68 billion. Groupon has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 10,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 163,065 shares in the company, valued at $670,197.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

“Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/groupon-inc-grpn-forecasted-to-earn-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-05-per-share.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Groupon by 35.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,379,661 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 363,003 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Groupon by 9.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,190 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,272,685 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $91,887,000 after buying an additional 97,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter worth approximately $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces throughout the world that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which represents the United States and Canada; EMEA, which consists of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and international operations (Rest of World).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.