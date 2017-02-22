Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) opened at 83.05 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $83.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.08. The firm earned $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post $7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. CL King cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director J Terry Strange sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $201,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,192.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

