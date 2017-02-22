Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Greene King plc (LON:GNK) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut their price target on Greene King plc from GBX 950 ($11.84) to GBX 830 ($10.34) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Investec reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.84) price target on shares of Greene King plc in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greene King plc in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC cut their price target on Greene King plc from GBX 910 ($11.34) to GBX 770 ($9.59) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.84) price target on shares of Greene King plc in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greene King plc has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 860 ($10.72).

Greene King plc (LON:GNK) opened at 665.00 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.06 billion. Greene King plc has a 12-month low of GBX 646.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 914.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 691.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 736.89.

“Greene King plc (GNK) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/greene-king-plc-gnk-earns-buy-rating-from-shore-capital.html.

In other news, insider Rooney Anand sold 63,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.55), for a total value of £434,677.04 ($541,586.15).

Greene King plc Company Profile

Greene King plc is an integrated pub retailer and brewer. The Company operates approximately 3,040 managed, tenanted, leased and franchised pubs, restaurants and hotels, including brands, such as Hungry Horse, Chef & Brewer, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns and its Greene King locals estate. The Company’s segments include Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Greene King plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene King plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.