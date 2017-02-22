Great Plains Energy Inc (GXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 20th

Great Plains Energy Inc (NYSE:GXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) opened at 28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.40. Great Plains Energy has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44.

GXP has been the topic of several research reports. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded Great Plains Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Plains Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

About Great Plains Energy

Great Plains Energy Incorporated is a public utility holding company. The Company operates through electric utility segment. The Company does not own or operate any assets other than the stock of its subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries with operations include Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO).

