Goldplat plc (GDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VSA Capital

Goldplat plc (LON:GDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at VSA Capital in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 11.20 ($0.14) price target on the stock. VSA Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.91% from the company’s previous close.

Goldplat plc (LON:GDP) opened at 6.995 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.67. Goldplat plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 7.49. The firm’s market cap is GBX 11.71 million.

About Goldplat plc

Goldplat plc is engaged in the production of gold and other precious metals, by processing by-products of the mining industry, as well as mining itself. Its segments include Recovery operations, which includes the recovery of precious metals from metallurgical challenging materials and the processing of ore, sourced from other mining operations; Mining and exploration, which includes assets held for commercial exploitation of precious metals and exploration assets held where the commercial viability of the ore resource has not yet been evaluated or is in the process of evaluation, and Administration, which includes activities conducted by holding companies in relation to the Company and its subsidiaries.

