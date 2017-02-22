Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Reiterates Conviction-Buy Rating for Shire PLC (SHP)

Shire PLC (LON:SHP)‘s stock had its “conviction-buy” rating restated by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report released on Monday. They presently have a GBX 6,800 ($84.72) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($82.23) price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Friday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($68.53) price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($78.49) price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,002.43 ($74.79).

Shire PLC (LON:SHP) opened at 4808.96 on Monday. Shire PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,707.19 and a 12-month high of GBX 5,377.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 43.41 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,590.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,783.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 20.64 ($0.26) dividend. This is a positive change from Shire PLC’s previous dividend of $3.51. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,528 ($56.42) per share, with a total value of £6,384.48 ($7,954.75).

Shire PLC Company Profile

Shire plc is a biotech company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in developing and marketing medicines for patients with rare diseases and other select conditions. The Company operates in the segment of research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines.

