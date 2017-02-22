Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Lowers HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) Price Target to GBX 750

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from GBX 775 ($9.66) to GBX 750 ($9.34) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.73) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Natixis reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 672 ($8.37) price objective (up previously from GBX 478 ($5.96)) on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price objective on HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 600 ($7.48) to GBX 670 ($8.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. AlphaValue reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 609 ($7.59) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a GBX 590 ($7.35) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 601.08 ($7.49).

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) opened at 665.70 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 392.37 and a 1-year high of GBX 715.20. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 130.50 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 680.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 624.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a GBX 0.21 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HSBC Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%.

In other news, insider Iain Mackay sold 87,100 shares of HSBC Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 652 ($8.12), for a total value of £567,892 ($707,565.41). Also, insider Marc Moses acquired 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £125,903.20 ($156,869.18). Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,749 shares of company stock valued at $12,635,578.

HSBC Holdings plc Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through approximately four businesses, such as Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB).

