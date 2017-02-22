Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts Give Schneider Electric SE (SU) a €79.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €79.00 ($84.04) price objective on Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SU. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.59 ($72.97).

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) opened at 66.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €67.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €63.49. Schneider Electric SE has a 12 month low of €49.50 and a 12 month high of €69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of €36.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.37.

About Schneider Electric SE

Schneider Electric SE is a France-based company that specializes in electricity distribution, automation management and produces installation components for energy management. The Company has five divisions organized by business: Energy and Infrastructure, which includes medium and low voltage, installation systems and control, renewable energies and includes customer segments in Utilities, Marine, residential and oil & gas sector; Industry, which includes automation & control which includes water treatment and mining, minerals & metals industries; Buildings, which includes building automation and security, whose customers are hotels, hospitals, office and retail buildings; Data canters and networks, and Residential which is engaged in solutions for saving electricity bills by combining lighting and heating control features.

