Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts Give Nestle SA (NESN) a CHF 81 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a CHF 81 target price on Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NESN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a CHF 80 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 68 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. HSBC Holdings plc set a CHF 77 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a CHF 78 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a CHF 85 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 80.89.

Shares of Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) opened at 73.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is CHK 73.41 and its 200 day moving average price is CHK 73.89. Nestle SA has a 1-year low of CHK 67.00 and a 1-year high of CHK 80.05.

Nestle SA Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company’s product categories include powered and liquid beverages; water; milk products and ice cream; nutrition and health science; confectionery, and PetCare.

