Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEMKT:GSS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT:GSS) opened at 0.9882 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. The firm’s market cap is $324.87 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,206,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 1,960,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,426,000.

“Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/golden-star-resources-ltd-gss-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-02-eps.html.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.70 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. is a gold mining and exploration company. The Company’s segments include Wassa, Bogoso/Prestea and Other. The Company holds interest in the Wassa and Bogoso/Prestea gold mines in Ghana. The Company is pursuing brownfield development projects at its Wassa and Prestea mines. The Company holds interests in gold exploration projects in Ghana and other parts of West Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.