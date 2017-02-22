goeasy Ltd (GSY) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Laurentian

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) had its target price upped by Laurentian from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Laurentian currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) opened at 30.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $406.48 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06. goeasy has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/goeasy-ltd-gsy-price-target-raised-to-c40-00-at-laurentian.html.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., formerly easyhome Ltd., is a Canada-based service provider of goods and alternative financial services. The Company serves customers through two divisions: easyhome and easyfinancial. Its segments are easyhome and easyfinancial. easyhome offers customers brand-name household furniture, appliances and electronics under weekly or monthly lease agreements.

