goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) had its price target boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY) opened at 30.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.48 million and a PE ratio of 14.06. goeasy has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $31.33.

“goeasy Ltd (GSY) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/goeasy-ltd-gsy-price-target-raised-to-c40-00-at-laurentian-bank-of-canada-2.html.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., formerly easyhome Ltd., is a Canada-based service provider of goods and alternative financial services. The Company serves customers through two divisions: easyhome and easyfinancial. Its segments are easyhome and easyfinancial. easyhome offers customers brand-name household furniture, appliances and electronics under weekly or monthly lease agreements.

