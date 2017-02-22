GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Rating Reiterated by RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in a research report released on Thursday.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of GoDaddy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered shares of GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.54.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) opened at 36.73 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $3.25 billion. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67.

In other news, COO Scott Wagner sold 8,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,848.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake Irving sold 37,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 521,307 shares of company stock worth $18,489,350. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. The Company operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

