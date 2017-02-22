GlaxoSmithKline plc’s (GSK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 1,850 ($23.05) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GSK. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,870 ($23.30) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Natixis restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.80) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.43) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,745.45 ($21.75).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) opened at 1645.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 80.10 billion. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,355.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,745.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,568.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,593.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.29) dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline plc’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

In other news, insider Vivienne Cox purchased 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,555 ($19.37) per share, with a total value of £5,318.10 ($6,626.09). Also, insider Moncef Slaoui purchased 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,972 ($24.57) per share, for a total transaction of £1,143.76 ($1,425.07). Insiders acquired a total of 416 shares of company stock worth $670,778 in the last three months.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a healthcare company. The Company is engaged in the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.

