GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,800

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 1,780 ($22.18) to GBX 1,800 ($22.43) in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($18.94) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc from GBX 1,800 ($22.43) to GBX 1,600 ($19.94) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.43) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,870 ($23.30) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,745.45 ($21.75).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) opened at 1645.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,568.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,593.21. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,355.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,745.56. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 80.10 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline plc’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

In other GlaxoSmithKline plc news, insider Patrick Vallance sold 32,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($20.23), for a total value of £535,855.04 ($667,648.94). Also, insider Moncef Slaoui purchased 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,972 ($24.57) per share, with a total value of £1,143.76 ($1,425.07). Insiders bought a total of 416 shares of company stock valued at $670,778 over the last 90 days.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a healthcare company. The Company is engaged in the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.

