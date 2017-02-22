G&K Services Inc (GK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

G&K Services Inc (NASDAQ:GK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of G&K Services (NASDAQ:GK) opened at 94.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.99. G&K Services has a 52 week low of $64.38 and a 52 week high of $98.21.

G&K Services (NASDAQ:GK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. G&K Services had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm earned $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that G&K Services will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G&K Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. G&K Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

About G&K Services

G&K Services, Inc is a service-focused provider of branded uniform and facility services programs. The Company provides a range of workwear and protective safety apparel through rental and direct purchase programs. The Company also supplies various facility products and services, including floor mats, towels, mops, restroom hygiene products, and first aid supplies.

