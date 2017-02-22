Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Short Interest Update

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,784,066 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the January 13th total of 13,774,976 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,936,951 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) opened at 3.95 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.97 billion.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.47. The company earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. Genworth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genworth Financial will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,443,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 216,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 49,236 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 214,004 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNW shares. Compass Point upgraded Genworth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.09 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genworth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

