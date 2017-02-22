Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Receives $101.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Genuine Parts Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Genuine Parts Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts Company by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,539,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,858,000 after buying an additional 410,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Genuine Parts Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,074,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,689,000 after buying an additional 166,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,964,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,186,000 after buying an additional 45,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Genuine Parts Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,157,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,688,000 after buying an additional 44,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Genuine Parts Company by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,770,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,858,000 after buying an additional 90,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) opened at 97.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.61. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $105.97.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Genuine Parts Company had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Genuine Parts Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post $4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Genuine Parts Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.68%.

About Genuine Parts Company

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

