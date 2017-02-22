Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Announces Earnings Results

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business earned $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Genuine Parts Company had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Genuine Parts Company updated its FY17 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS.

Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) opened at 97.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $105.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Genuine Parts Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Genuine Parts Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Genuine Parts Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 1,549.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 51,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 48,398 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 29.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 60.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 145,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 13.1% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 7.8% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 257,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts Company

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

