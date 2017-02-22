Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.77. The company earned $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) traded down 1.29% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.83. 162,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $346.55 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. Genesis Healthcare has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Genesis Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/genesis-healthcare-inc-gen-issues-earnings-results.html.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, formerly Skilled Healthcare Group, Inc, is a holding company that provides post-acute care. The Company operates through three segments: inpatient services, which includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted or senior living facilities; rehabilitation therapy services, which includes its integrated and third-party rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services, and all other services, including physician services and other healthcare related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.