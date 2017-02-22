Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

GEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial Corporation raised Genesis Energy, L.P. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Genesis Energy, L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Genesis Energy, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Genesis Energy, L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) traded down 2.11% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 533,992 shares. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.49 million. Genesis Energy, L.P. had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post $1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. This is a boost from Genesis Energy, L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Genesis Energy, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 267.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 286,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Finally, RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,107,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a limited partnership focused on the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through five segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Onshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in the offshore transportation of crude oil and natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico.

