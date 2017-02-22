General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Receives $66.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. RBC Capital Markets downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) opened at 61.02 on Friday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $1,216,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,941.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

