Gazit-Globe Ltd. (GZT) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE:GZT) (TSE:GZT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $10.92 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Gazit-Globe an industry rank of 103 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on GZT. Zacks Investment Research raised Gazit-Globe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Gazit-Globe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Gazit-Globe (NYSE:GZT) opened at 9.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. Gazit-Globe has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gazit-Globe stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE:GZT) (TSE:GZT) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gazit-Globe were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Gazit-Globe Company Profile

Gazit-Globe Ltd. is an owner and operator of supermarket-anchored shopping centers. The Company’s segments include Shopping centers in U.S., Shopping centers in Canada, Shopping centers in North Europe, Shopping centers in Central-Eastern Europe and Other Segments. The Company acquires, develops and redevelops supermarket-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers in urban markets.

