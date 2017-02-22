GasLog LP. (GLOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

GasLog LP. (NYSE:GLOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLOG. Citigroup Inc. upgraded GasLog LP. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded GasLog LP. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded GasLog LP. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded GasLog LP. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

GasLog LP. (NYSE:GLOG) traded down 2.74% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 380,826 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. GasLog LP. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $17.85. The company’s market cap is $1.39 billion.

GasLog LP. (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. GasLog LP. had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The firm earned $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. GasLog LP.’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GasLog LP. will post $0.50 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from GasLog LP.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. GasLog LP.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in GasLog LP. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 157,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in GasLog LP. during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in GasLog LP. during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GasLog LP. by 3,153.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog LP. during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

GasLog LP. Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. is an international owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The Company provides support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. The Company’s owned consolidated fleet consists of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships in operation and five LNG carriers on order.

