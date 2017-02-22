Galliford Try plc (GFRD) Rating Reiterated by Beaufort Securities

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Beaufort Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Galliford Try plc to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,380 ($17.19) to GBX 1,388 ($17.29) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Galliford Try plc from GBX 1,675 ($20.87) to GBX 1,650 ($20.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($24.05) target price on shares of Galliford Try plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,419.64 ($17.69).

Shares of Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) opened at 1537.00 on Wednesday. Galliford Try plc has a 52 week low of GBX 739.86 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,551.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,387.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,277.27. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.27 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About Galliford Try plc

Galliford Try plc is a United Kingdom-based house building and construction company. The Company operates through six segments: Linden Homes, Partnerships and Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, PPP Investments and Central Costs. Its Linden Homes segment develops private homes for sale throughout England.

