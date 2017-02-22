Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Fossil delivered better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016, but its sales lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings of $1.36 per share plunged 23.2% from the prior-year figure due to a decline in sales and lower gross margins. Sales decreased 3% from the year-ago quarter, primarily due to a decline in the company's multi-brand licensed watch portfolio and a challenging environment for the traditional watch category. Currency fluctuations continued to hurt both the top and bottom lines in the quarter. Moreover, the stock has been underperforming the Zacks Categorized industry since past one year. Though Fossil’s connected wearables and smartwatches are expected to drive momentum at the company, the Watches category is likely to remain sluggish due to general weakness therein. Unfavorable currency translations and sluggish U.S. comps are also hurting growth.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.19 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Instinet reduced their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) opened at 19.88 on Monday. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $958.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business earned $959 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.13 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Fossil Group’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fossil Group will post $0.98 EPS for the current year.

“Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/fossil-group-inc-fosl-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, Director Elaine B. Agather sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $57,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren E. Hart sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $451,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,949,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,146,000 after buying an additional 149,439 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 40.8% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 12,996 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments are Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.