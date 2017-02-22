Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) Downgraded by Vetr Inc. to Buy

Vetr downgraded shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $21.01 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fossil Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) opened at 19.88 on Thursday. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $51.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $958.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company earned $959 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.13 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fossil Group will post $0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darren E. Hart sold 13,125 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $451,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elaine B. Agather sold 1,800 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $57,186.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments are Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

