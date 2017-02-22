Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) opened at 15.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The stock’s market cap is $1.16 billion.

FTAI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/fortress-transportation-and-infrastructure-investors-llc-ftai-set-to-announce-earnings-on-friday.html.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.