Fortis Inc Expected to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (FTS)

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Fortis in a report released on Thursday. Desjardins analyst M. Jarvi expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.63.

Shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) opened at 43.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion and a PE ratio of 22.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70. Fortis has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc (Fortis) is a Canada-based electric and gas utility company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated Utilities. The Regulated Utilities segment includes Regulated Electric & Gas Utilities-United States, which consists of UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy) and Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation (Central Hudson); Regulated Gas Utility-Canadian, which consists of FortisBC Energy Inc (FortisBC Energy); Regulated Electric Utilities-Canadian, which consists of FortisAlberta Inc (FortisAlberta), FortisBC Electric and Eastern Canadian, and Regulated Electric Utilities-Caribbean, which includes its ownership interest in Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.

