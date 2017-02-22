Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Forrester Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) opened at 37.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $44.40.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The company earned $83.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.76 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Forrester Research’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Forrester Research will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Michael Welles sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $307,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,458.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 7,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $304,000.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,900. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FORR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc (Forrester) is a global independent research, data, and advisory services firm. The Company offers research, data, advisory and related services that are thematic, prescriptive, and executable, and that provide a perspective on the changing business environment. Its segments include Research, Product and Project Consulting.

